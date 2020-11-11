Investigative journalist, Manasseh Azure Awuni, has hinted he is set to release another explosive project.

The project titled the ‘Returned bribe’ seeks to unravel ‘secret dealings’ between the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) and COA FS.

The project is expected to be aired on Thursday, November 12, 2020 on Joy News.

RELATED:

Taking to his Facebook page, he shared a snippet of it, stating: “It seems there is more to the FDA and COA FS tussle than what the public knows.”

This comes after the Central Regional Office of the FDA in May 2020, destroyed quantities of seized COA-FS food supplement and other assorted items declared as unwholesome to safeguard public health and safety.

The four tons of destroyed items valued at GH¢54,300.00 included all five brands of product areas regulated by the Authority – food products, drugs mainly herbal, orthodox, medical devices, and cosmetics.

Watch the video below: