The Odawna market near the Kwame Nkrumah Circle has been gutted by fire at Wednesday dawn.

This incident according to eyewitnesses began around 1 am this dawn.

Personnel from the fire service were able to bring the fire under control.

An eye witness in an interview said “We saw the smoke from afar, so we thought it was the [GCB] bank but it was instead coming from the market. It took the Fire Service about two hours to douse the fire.

fire outbreak

It is unclear whether there were any casualties beyond the destruction of traders’ wares running into thousands of Ghana cedis.

There have been several fire incidents in this same market in the past.

Investigators are yet to ascertain the cause of the fire.