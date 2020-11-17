Emmanuel Teye Mensah, a former Member of Parliament for Ningo/Prampram, says the demise of former President Jerry John Rawlings is hard to take-in, adding that it took a while for him to believe that the former President was no more.

According to him, as a man who was still mourning his former boss, it was only appropriate he stayed indoors which explained his absence at the just-ended party’s vigil in honour of its Founder.

“I am very weak and in a state of mourning which is why I was absent at the vigil. There is no problem though. I just wanted to mourn my Founder indoors and nothing more,” he told Chief Jerry Forson on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem on Monday.

READ ALSO:

The vigil took place at the Obra Spot at the Kwame Nkrumah Interchange in Accra.

Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress, John Dramani Mahama, his running-mate, Professor Naana Jane Opoku Agyemang, other party dignitaries, and some members of the Diplomatic Corps were present at the event.

Listen to audio above: