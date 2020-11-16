A former Member of Parliament for Ningo/Prampram, Enoch Teye Mensah, has said he was not surprised that President Nana Akufo-Addo and the late former President Jerry John Rawlings were best of friends before the latter’s demise.

The President, during the visit of Rawlings’ family to the Jubilee House to inform him of the demise of the statesman, averred, “he and I had a tempestuous relationship for many years. But I believe that we came to see value in each other – that’s how I put it – at the end.”

Though a lot of critics, including members of the opposition National Democratic Congress, have wondered why the late President became close to President Akufo-Addo, Mr Mensah, in an interview on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem on Monday, said the President respects the late former president and so it was not shocking to him that they became very good friends.

“I am not surprised Akufo-Addo and Rawlings became best of friends. Everyone knows Rawlings did a lot for the country. Akufo-Addo respects Rawlings despite their differences and he always saw him as the founder of the Fourth Republic and what he stood for,” he said.

“Rawlings was the one in the driver’s seat as far as our democracy is concerned and so I wonder why some people had issues with their friendship. Akufo-Addo believed in Rawlings and still does and so I can never be surprised they were close friends prior to his death,” he added.