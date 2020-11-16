Former President John Mahama’s presence has finally been felt at the Accra International Conference Centre for Jerry Rawlings’ book of condolence signing.

Mr Mahama, and some other National Democratic Congress stalwarts, were allegedly turned away by officials of the state protocol from the initial signing last Friday.

To quench their boiling tempers, the State arranged today to accommodate all members who could not render their heartfelt tribute.

To this effect, Mr Mahama, together with his wife, Lordina Mahama, set the pace for his party members to follow.

