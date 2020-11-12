Former President John Mahama appeared speechless after he heard the news of the demise of former President Jerry John Rawlings.

Mr Mahama, who was in the Ashanti Region for his campaign tour, is reported to have been hyped to meet the traditional leaders when the news was relayed to him.

The news, he received via a phone call, changed his mood completely, as he, with shaky voice, read out his speech.

Mahama at Ashanti Region

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate was seen sitting quietly at the durbar grounds, and only managed to wave the sympathisers who came to pay homage.

The NDC has, however, suspended his six-day campaign tour, which started yesterday.

