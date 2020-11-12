Some commercial riders have stormed the ridge residence and office of former President Jerry John Rawlings following his demise.

Some scores of National Democratic Congress (NDC) supporters have also trooped to his house to confirm the news.

Some supporters, who spoke to Joy News’ Parker, said they were saddened by the news.

READ ALSO:

Scenes at the residence showed the riders lining up in front of the house in their party colours.

The death of Mr Rawlings on Thursday, November 12, has plunged the nation into a state of mourning.

He died at age 73 after reportedly battling an undisclosed ailment in the last couple of days.