The late Former President Jerry John Rawlings, on Saturday, October 24, 2020, paid his last respects to his mother, the late Madam Victoria Agbotui.

Mr Rawlings cried when he was accompanied by some family members to file past his mother’s mortal remains.

The late former president held on to her mother’s coffin and stared closely at her for a short while.

Check out some scenes from the burial of his mother: