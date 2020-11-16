Renowned spiritualist, Nana Kwaku Bosom, has cautioned President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to abide by the words of the late former President Jerry John Rawlings and not name any state property after him.

According to him, if President Akufo-Addo fails to go by Mr Rawlings’ words, serious calamity will befall the State.

His comment comes on the back of President Akufo-Addo’s suggestion that University for Development Studies (UDS) should be named after Mr Rawlings.

It will be recalled that a proposed bill was drafted to be taken to Parliament with plans to re-name four universities after eminent Ghanaian personalities, including the naming of the University for Development Studies (UDS) after Mr Rawlings.

When the proposal for the naming of the UDS was first brought to the former President’s attention by the Education Minister in 2017, he thanked the President and the government for the honour, but politely declined the offer because he had a long-standing principle not to have national monuments and facilities named after him.

The renowned spiritualist, thus, says if Mr Rawlings did not like it when he was alive, then it should be left as it is..

He added that failure of the government to heed to Mr Rawlings’ decision will spell doom for the country.

