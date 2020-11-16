The case of the eight accused persons, who have been arraigned in the murder of the Mfantseman Member of Parliament (MP), Ekow Kwansah-Hayford, was adjourned to November 30, 2020, because the judge at the Circuit Court in Accra, Her Honour, Evelyn Asamoah, was on leave.

At the last court sitting on November 2, the prosecution, led by Assistant Superintendent of Police Fuseini Yakubu, filed an amended charge sheet with nine persons standing accused.

They were Alhassan Abubakar alias Fulani (phone repairer), Nasiru Fudailu (businessman), Alhassan Mahama Yayaha, alias mystical cloud, a resident of Dansoman, Amadu Yakubu (mobile money vendor) and Haruna Osmanu (trader).

The rest were Adams Alhasan, Fuseini Osman, alias Black Smith and Fred Tetteh, alias Walace. They have all been charged with conspiracy to commit robbery and robbery.

A ninth person, one Mohammed, and others, are said to be on the run.

Their plea was taken and they denied any wrongdoing.

At the last sitting, the eight accused persons, who were represented by five lawyers, one after the other including Lawyer George Asamaney, made a bail application for them.

According to the lawyers, their clients – Amadu Yakubu (mobile money vendor), Haruna Osmanu (trader), Adams Alhasan, Fuseini Osman alias Black Smith and Fred Tetteh alias Walace – were all not at the crime scene where the incident happened.

Lawyer Asamaney, in particular, told the court his intention to file a case of alibi on behalf of his clients who he said were not at the scene where the crime was said to have happened.

Their respective bail applications were opposed by the prosecution on grounds that the application was premature considering the sensitive nature of the case.

He argued that some of the prime suspects were at large and if granted bail they would interfere with investigations.

The court, after listening to the parties, remanded the accused persons into police custody.