One person was shot last night by men believed to be armed robbers after they attacked a mobile money operator at Walewale.

The victim, known as Salifu Issah, was attacked by the gang numbering about three on Sunday.

The 17-year-old boy is said to be the brother of the mobile money operator whose shop was attacked.

He was shot in the back around his waist area but fortunately he was rushed to the Walewale Government Hospital with a minor wound.

Witnesses said the attack occurred at about 6:pm near the district police headquarters when the three armed men arrived on a motorbike and opened fire before taking away a huge sum of money from the operator.

“We were here when we heard gunshots and everybody started running away. Then they [armed men] took the money,” a witness said.

JoyNews gathered that the place of the attack had always been busy due to high patronage from students of the Walewale Technical and Vocational Institute and travelers on the Tamale – Bolga highway.

The assemblyman for the area, Seidu Jamal, said the security situation in the town was getting out of hand and pleaded for military intervention.

He also mentioned the formation of a vigilante force to counter the menace since, according to him, the police at Walewale have failed to fight crime and ensure their safety.