General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia, has sent a message to the wife of the late former President Jerry Rawlings, Nana Konadu Agyemang Rawlings if she decides to dissolve her party, the National Democratic Party.

According to him, their doors remain open to accept her and her party. He said they will even accept their main opponent, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) if it decides to join the NDC.

“Our doors remain open. Even if it gets to a point and NPP wants to join our party, we will accept them. Political party is a living organism, people leave and people join. The important thing is that the party will be seen to be growing when those who are leaving are fewer than those who are coming on board,” he told Chief Jerry Forson on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem Monday.

READ ALSO:

Mr Nketia made this known when he was asked by the show host the chances of Mrs Rawlings after the demise of her husband.

The former First Lady had started a nationwide campaign and had promised to give both the ruling NPP and the NDC a run for their monies until the sudden demise of her husband.

It is unclear whether she will still contest or pull out of the race to mourn her beloved husband.

Listen to him in audio above: