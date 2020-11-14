A founding member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Alhaji Mohammed Sani has said the party had problems with their father and founder Jerry John Rawlings because he became a friend to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Alhaji Sani also revealed that the late former President Jerry John Rawlings virtually left his own party in latter part of his life and did not play any major role.

According to him, Rawlings’ decision to leave his own party was as a result of the behaviour of some key actors in recent times.

Speaking on Kumasi based Akoma FM in an interview, Alhaji Sani said, “In the latter days, the problem some of us had with Rawlings was the fact that we didn’t understand why he became close to Akufo-Addo. When you ask him about Akufo-Addo he says he (Akufo-Addo) was incorruptible. That was our major problem with Rawlings.”

Alhaji Sani further revealed that, although Former President as an individual had a reason for befriending President Akufo-Addo who is their rival, some members thought he should have been with them no matter what the situation and continue grooming them.

“Some of us thought that no matter how the situation in our party is, he should have been with us. However, as a human being, he also had his own reasons why he did that”, Alhaji Sani said.

“At this time, we needed him because he had become a statesman,” he added.

When asked if the demise of the Former leader would have any effect on the party’s elections come December 7, 2020, Alhaji Sani revealed that his exit won’t affect the party’s bid to win the upcoming elections because he virtually left the party before he passed away.

“In his latter days he parted ways with the NDC so he wasn’t playing any active role,” he noted.