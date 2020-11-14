The opposition National Democratic Congress(NDC) has announced that it will be holding a vigil in honour of late former President Jerry John Rawlings.

The vigil is expected to come off Sunday, November 15, at the Obra Spot in Accra from 5 pm to 12:00 midnight.

“Accordingly, it has been decided that the NDC’s funeral activities for the founder will begin immediately and continue through to his burial,” a statement signed by the General Secretary of the party, Johnson Asiedu Nketia said.

The decision comes after a closed-door meeting held by the flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama, and the Political Committee of the party.

The statement added that, “party offices will also be marked in red and black, and party flags will fly at half-mast during our period of mourning.”

The party further directed all regions, constituencies and branches to “organise appropriate funeral related activities at their various levels.”

The party also expressed shock over the demise of the late head of state.

“The NDC is in deep shock following the sudden demise of our founder Flt. Lt. Jerry John Rawlings, former President of the Republic of Ghana. We honour the life of this bold, courageous, and outspoken icon who was driven by a deep love for his country and the downtrodden.”