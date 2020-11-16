Former Deputy Secretary for Culture and Tourism during the Rawlings administration has advised people who worked with the late head of state in the military rule era to write their own account of events.

According to Prof Esi Sutherland-Addy, the different accounts of what occurred during the statesman’s tenure in power will give Ghanaians a full impression of his governance.

“For an era as turbulent as this was, I think that as many people who were involved in it as possible should be writing…that is necessary,” she said on The Probe on JoyNews.

Prof Sutherland-Addy told the host, Emefa Apawu, that accounts of the military rule have not been fully told because people were busy working without documenting.

Her comment follows the release of Kwamena Ahwoi’s book Working With Rawlings which caused some controversy after his account of events was challenged by many including Mr Rawlings.

Prof Sutherland-Addy said that although she has not read the book, she understands that it was not an easy task for someone to work under the former President.

However, he gave his appointees the opportunity to transform the country regardless of the military excesses at the time, she said.

“I think that’s how we should see things,” she added.

Former President Jerry John Rawlings passed away on Thursday, November 12 at 10 am.

The 73-year-old is said to have died after he contracted Covid-19 and was rushed to the intensive care unit of the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra.