Legon Cities goalkeeper Fatau Dauda has been called up to replace Richard Ofori for the trip to Sudan.

The Orlando Pirates goalkeeper picked up his second yellow card in the qualifiers on Thursday against Sudan at the cape Coast stadium, ruling him out of the 2nd leg in Khartoum.

Fatau, thus, gets the nod to travel with the team for the reverse fixture scheduled for Omdurman, Sudan on Tuesday, November 17, 2020.

The Black Stars departed Accra on Sunday afternoon for the Sudan.