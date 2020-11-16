The General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia, has addressed allegations that former President Jerry John Rawlings died in misery.

Mr Nketia said the party’s Founder died a very happy man.

On claims that Mr Rawlings appeared to be tilting towards the New Patriotic Party in the later part of his years, Mr Nketia said it only takes a member to understand their internal politics.

He explained the NDC is not a conformist party and thus allows its members to ventilate divergent opinions which often leads to healthy debates.

This, he explained, Mr Rawlings, more than anyone, understood better and he was happy with such dealings.

“Debates must always go on as it does in the NDC. Talking about insults, hasn’t anyone’s opinion violated Kufuor’s or Akufo-Addo’s view before? Does that mean they have lost interest in the party?” he quizzed.

Addressing the Rawlings-Akufo-Addo friendship, Mr Nketia opined that the party’s Founder had a life aside politics.





