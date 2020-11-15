A member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) is threatening to expose people in the party he claims are taking advantage of the sudden demise of former President Rawlings.

He some executives including NDC’s General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketia are scheming to cause problems between government and the Rawlings’ family.

Mr. Coffie was reacting to concerns raised by the NDC scribe popularly known as General Mosquito about government’s handling of the funeral arrangement.

He is reported to have said President Akufo-Addo has hijacked the processes of mourning the late former President.

This comment, Dela Coffie said smacks of ‘hypocrisy and double standards’ in a post on Facebook

He said he feels like “unpacking the hypocrisy of the likes of Asiedu Nketia”.

Below is his Facebook post