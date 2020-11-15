The Multimedia Group has taken a total of four awards at the 2020 edition of the Chartered Institute Of Marketing, Ghana (CIMG) awards.

This year’s awards, under the theme “Marketing in a Disruptive Era”, awarded businesses who have adapted their approach and maintained their standards of excellence regardless of the Covid-19 pandemic.

At the awards ceremony held on Saturday, November 14 at the Labadi Beach Hotel, the Group as a whole took home the Media Organisation of the Year 2019.

Joy FM’s breakfast show, The Super Morning Show, hosted by Kojo Yankson, Winston Amoah and Animwaa Anim Addo took home the Radio Programme of the Year 2019.

The company’s website MyJoyOnline.com also received the Digital Media of the Year and the New Media Commercial awards for 2019.

Also, the Multimedia Group won the New Media Campaign of the Year award for using MyJoyOnline.com to amplify happenings on traditional media platforms.

The CIMG Awards which has been in existence since 1989 celebrates the captains of industries and experts across various sectors of the Ghanaian economy.

The event honours businesses and institutions whose performance impacts positively on society and the world at large.