The Chartered Institute of Marketing, Ghana (CIMG), last Friday, officially unveiled the Ghana Customer Satisfaction Index (CIMG-CSI Report, 2021), dubbed ‘The Coffee-Table Publication.’

The event, which was held at the Coconut Grove Hotel in Accra, took a hybrid form, with over a 100 virtual audiences from across Ghana and the continent of Africa.

The Coffee-Table Publication of the CIMG-CSI Report, 2021, is the culmination of a well-researched customer satisfaction survey which was conducted last year, involving 23 universal banks in Ghana, under the auspices of the Bank of Ghana and Ghana Association of Banks.

In his opening address the National President of the CIMG, Dr Daniel Kasser Tee, said, “As we launch this report, I urge the banks to study it seriously and tighten up on all the areas where their performances fell short of the expectations of their customers. We are available, as an institute, to provide the needed hands holding to enable all of you bring up the quality of services you render to customers. I will particularly love to see the average bank in Ghana being in the 5-star category.”

Dr Kasser Tee further added that, “At the end of the day, we would love to see every industry make conscious efforts at improving service quality and bringing same to acceptable standards, to enable them function as world-class businesses in terms of service quality.”

On his part, the Chief Executive Officer of the McDan Group of Companies and Chairman for the occasion, Dr Daniel McKorley, expressed his interest in the research project, indicating that “it is customer-centric and a viable source of information to help shape businesses”.

He applauded the CIMG for setting the pace and highlighting the importance of the customer and service quality through marketing research and advocacy.

He indicated that “it is gratifying to know that Ghana can also boast of having a professional institute like the CIMG, which continues to provide support to businesses and promote marketing research and advocacy, aimed at growing businesses and empowering consumers.”

Dr McKorley announced a GHS250,000 support from the McDan Group of Companies towards the CIMG’s research projects for 2022.

Launching the CIMG-CSI report, 2021 was Ms Sandra Thompson, Secretary of the Bank of Ghana, who represented the central bank Governor.

She indicated that the management of the central bank was very pleased with the maiden research work initiated by the CIMG last year. She was very hopeful that banks will see the report as a useful tool to help them improve service quality in all their operations.

She said this was necessary, since service quality, as indicated in the report, serves as an antecedent to customer satisfaction and customer loyalty, both of which are very important to banks.

The event also witnessed the commissioning of two research projects for 2022 i.e., the Ghana Customer Satisfaction Index (CIMG-CSI, 2022), which has been expanded to cover four other sectors, Insurance, Private Healthcare, Hotels, and Business Schools.

The other being the Ghana Regional Brand Index (CIMG-RBI, 2022), another first in Ghana and West Africa, aimed at unearthing and highlighting the business and tourism potentials of each of the 16 regions of Ghana.

Commissioning the 2022 research projects was Professor Stephen Adei, a Fellow and Patron and one time President of CIMG. He expressed excitement about the feat attained by the Institute on the research front. Prof Adei was very hopeful that CIMG will soon establish itself as the go to place for marketing research data on the African continent.

Unlike the CIMG-CSI report, the CIMG-RBI report is expected to be of immense benefit to the Local Government Ministry, Ministry of Tourism, Culture & Creative Arts, and the Foreign Affairs & Regional Integration Ministry, as the Institute works with stakeholders to market the individual regions to promote internal trade and travels within Ghana.

The project also seeks to package these regions as well as Ghana and promote them internationally as a means to attracting foreign business and tourism.

Present at the ceremony was Mrs Hannah Nyarko, Coordinating Director, Political & Economic, representing the Honourable Minister for Foreign Affairs & Regional Integration.