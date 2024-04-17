The Chartered Institute of Marketing (CIM) and The Chartered Institute of Marketing Ghana (CIMG) have announced a novel partnership to collectively advance the profession of marketing, for the benefit of marketing professionals, businesses and society in Ghana and the UK.

The new partnership agreement between CIM and CIMG is designed to support the advancement and mobility of the marketing profession and to provide access to development opportunities for professional marketers and practitioners. Marketers will also benefit from access to the latest resources needed to develop their skills, drive their careers, and enhance their organisation’s performance.

CIM and CIMG will now be able to allow marketers entry to, or exemption from, certain qualifications based on equivalent level of study or individual modules studied at the partner organisation, providing flexibility to marketers throughout their careers.

This new partnership also streamlines the process for marketers seeking recognition from both CIM and CIMG through membership accreditation. CIM and CIMG mutually acknowledge each other’s membership accreditation across various member grades where possible.

CIM and CIMG’s partnership will support the marketing profession in Ghana and the UK by:

• Aligning CIM and CIMG’s professional marketing qualifications

• Simplifying entry to and exemption from professional marketing qualifications where applicable

• Recognising parity between CIM and CIMG membership grades (specific member grade only)

• Providing access to a wider range of career opportunities, research and networking

Discussing the partnership, CIM CEO Chris Daly, said: “The formal collaboration between the Chartered Institute of Marketing (CIM) and the Chartered Institute of Marketing Ghana (CIMG) is built upon our shared vision to advance the marketing profession for the benefit of individuals, businesses, and society at large. Through this strategic partnership and our recognition of each other’s memberships and qualifications, we are able to provide a pathway for professional marketers to advance their careers.”

Discussing the partnership, CIMG’s National President, Dr. Daniel Kasser Tee said: “Both CIM and CIMG share a vision to develop and advance the marketing profession. This partnership provides marketers with many opportunities for professional development through wider access to training and qualifications as well as the latest thought leadership, and insights into emerging trends, empowering Ghanaians, and those in the UK with the tools they need to enhance their skills, navigate uncertainty, and deliver business growth to the benefit of the wider society.”

Together, CIM and CIMG are poised to empower marketers to navigate challenges, seize opportunities, and make meaningful contributions to society through their expertise and leadership.