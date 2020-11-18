A man has been left in shock after he discovered an incriminating substance inside a tuber of yam.

According to the Nigerian man, he was asked to deliver the yams to a friend abroad.

But he decided to check it only to find something suspected to be banned substance hidden inside the yam.

He explained that he was wiping the first tuber when water started coming out. When he observed closely, he saw a pin and drew the needle. Lo and behold, he saw hard drugs in the yam.

He went further to warn people who help deliver things abroad to be wary of what they are given to them to deliver.

Watch attached video for more: