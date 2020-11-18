Ghana’s former Ambassador to the United Kingdom (UK), Victor Smith, has described Martin Amidu‘s resignation as an indictment on the incumbent government.

According to him, Mr Amidu has finished the incumbent government and needs to go home.

He said the content of Mr Amidu’s letter to President Nana Akufo-Addo only confirmed the position of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) on the government’s fight against corruption.

“Martin Amidu has finished this government because for him to say you tried to engage him to alter some investigation of a sort and he refused and puts it out to the public, it is an indictment,” he said.

Mr Amidu on Monday, November 16, 2020, announced his resignation as the Special Prosecutor.

In his letter of resignation, he, among other things, attributed his action to what he described as traumatic experiences following his report on the controversial Agyapa deal.

He bemoaned death threats on his life despite no benefit and emolument paid since his appointment.

Mr Smith, in an interview with Joy News, said this is a bad expose on the government.

“Akufo-Addo is a lawyer and must know how bad this exposé is,” he noted.

To him, the NDC in a way feels vindicated when it comes to corruption under the Akufo-Addo-led government.

RELATED:

‘“He has confirmed what we [NDC] said about the clearinghouse of the president, now there is a living evidence,” he added.

Watch the video below: