President Nana Akufo-Addo has promised that government will rewire of major markets in Accra.

This follows a fire outbreak at the Odawna market in the early hours of Wednesday.

The President addressing the traders after he went to see the damage caused by the fire and commiserated with them.

“Government will undertake a project of rewiring all major markets in the capital to prevent such incident from happening,” he said.

He further asked the traders to exercise patience and remain hopeful,.

President Akufo-Addo said government he would make sure traders whose wares were destroyed by the fire would be given support in order to restart their businesses.

On his part, the Greater Accra NADMO director, Archibald Kwabena, revealed that a committee has been set up to investigate the incident in order to find a lasting solution to the problem.

The committee he said would be made up of three institutions made up of the Police, Fire Service, NADMO and engineers tasked to report directly to the CEO, Nii Adjei Tawiah, on issues and the way forward.

He added that the committee will ensure that they work to relieve the pain of the people and also to ensure that government’s promise to the traders is fulfilled.

Mr Kwabena assured traders who have gone in for loans from banks that their various banks would be contacted for traders to be given a grace period to make payments.

“We will speak with their banks, the reports that will come out, we would also give them copies so that they can file in their banks to ensure that the banks can give them grace period, ’he said.