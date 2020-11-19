Traders at the Odawna market at were left in awe after a Bible was found intact in an inferno that hit the business centre.

Fire razed the market near the Kwame Nkrumah Circle on Wednesday dawn destroying properties worth millions of cedis.

The incident, according to witnesses, began around 1:am.

However, the Bible allegedly in a kente shop was found unscathed.

Reports indicate that, the Bible lay right by a table on which several Kente cloth and money were burnt into ashes.

Astonished eyewitnesses were convinced the situation proves the power in the word of God.