The Korle Klottey Municipal Assembly has urged traders at Odawna market in Accra to exercise restraint as government works around the clock to renovate the market.

This plea follows threats by the traders to embark on a naked demonstration over government’s failure to construct the market.

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of the Korle Klottey Municipal Assembly, Nii Adjei Tawiah, in an interview with Citi News said they understand the plight of the traders.

But, he explained that, the project has delayed due to the debt burden on government.

“We will continuously ask for their patience because the government has good intentions” the Korle Klottey MCE said.

Mr. Tawiah said they will engage with the traders to find a lasting solution to the problem.

