Traders at the Kumasi central business district are protesting what they describe as the government’s neglect of development projects in the Ashanti region.

They pointed to the stalled market and hospital projects as the bane to the socio-economic growth of the region.

Sarfo Kantanka led the aggrieved group to address a press conference in Kumasi.

He bemoaned the failure of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) government to commit to completing projects essential for the economic growth and well-being of the Ashanti region.

He spoke about the neglect of victims of the kejetia market fire and the failure to complete market projects, especially phase two of the Kejetia Redevelopment Project and the Krofrom Market.

“Other stalled projects include the Boankra Inland Port project, Kumasi International Airport project, and other road projects,” he said.

The aggrieved traders are also worried about the delayed activation of the Afari Military Hospital, Sewua Regional Hospital, the Kumawu Hospital, and the Komfo Anokye Maternity Block project.

Sarfo Kantanka bemoaned how Members of Parliament from the region are silent over government neglect of the region.

“There are 47 Members of Parliament (MPs) from the Ashanti region what are their contributions to the development of Asanteman?” he quizzed.

