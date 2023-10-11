A young couple has turned a tragedy into an initiative to help over couples in similar situations.

The lack of hospital bed resulted in delayed surgery for Rachael and Peter’s son leaving him with a permanent disability.

9-year-old Cornelius Kwabena Adom was born with a deformity and required a surgery within 14 days after birth.

But the lack of a bed at the Korle Bu Teaching hospital worsened his plight.

Though their son is unable to walk, Rachael and Peter have founded the Challenged Children’s Foundation to help others

Below is their story: