Former President John Dramani Mahama has pleaded with Ghanaians to obey the law and not consider supporting any potential coup d’état in the country.

This comes after the National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia, said that Ghana is riped for a coup d’état.

Speaking to Joy News, Mr Nketia said that although time is long overdue for the seizure of power and the return of autocratic governance, what is keeping Ghana from descending into chaos is the remarkable tolerance of Ghanaians.

However, Mr. Mahama, while speaking at the 3rd National Conference of Imams and Regional Imams of Ghana in Kumasi, said despite the nation’s current economic difficulties, planning a coup should not even be a last resort.

Mr Mahama criticised the Akufo-Addo-led administration for how it has handled the management of the country’s affairs.

The NDC flagbearer lamented, “We told the NPP the path they were taking was dangerous, but our advice fell on deaf ears. And that is the reason we are where we are today, and we are all facing challenges so we all have to help get out of this mess. But we would have to adhere to constitutional governance so that we are not swayed by the alternative of coups.”

“We should know that no matter the hardship, there will be an opportunity for different people to be elected. It is only left with a year for us to say goodbye to some people and welcome others who can fix the economy. So let’s continue respecting the Constitution. We should never think of coups and everything will be fine,” Mahama noted.

