Former Ghana striker, Asamoah Gyan, believes Mohammed Kudus will become a world-class player if he continues to maintain his performance following his move to West Ham.

The 23-year-old on Sunday grabbed his first Premier League goal against Newcastle United in their 2-2 draw at the London Olympic Stadium.

Following his impact despite his introduction in the second half, Gyan took to social media to praise Kudus for the limitation in his ball-hogging since joining the London club.

“I have seen some big changes in Kudus’ play. He is beginning to understand how to move into spaces to receive the ball and releasing the ball at the right time. If he continues like this consistently, he will be a world-class player” Gyan wrote on X (Twitter).

Since joining West Ham United in August from Ajax, Mohammed Kudus has featured in five Premier League games, not starting any of them.

He has played in three other games in cup competitions, scoring two goals in two Europa League games.

Kudus Mohammed will now turn his attention to international duties as Ghana prepares to take on the USA and Mexico in international friendly games.

