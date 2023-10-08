Ghana international, Mohammed Kudus scored his first Premier League goal in West Ham United’s home draw against Newcastle United on Sunday afternoon.

The 24-year-old who joined the Hammers from Ajax during the summer transfer window scored in West Ham’s 2-2 draw against the Magpies at the London Stadium.

Kudus was introduced in the 76th minute and made his presence felt after finding the back of the net in the dying embers of the game to snatch a point for the host.

The goal marks his third in all competitions for West Ham United since joining the club.

West Ham shot into the lead through Tomas Soucek after just 8 minutes as the host went to recess with the advantage.

In a spirited performance, Alexander Isak hit the back of the net in the 57th to cancel out West Ham’s lead before extending the lead for the visitors in the 62nd minute.

But the Ghana international stepped up and levelled the pegging for the Hammers as the game ended 2-2.

Mohammed Kudus will hope to keep his brilliant start intact when the Hammers travel to Aston Villa after the international break on Sunday, October 22.