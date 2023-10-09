West Ham United manager, David Moyes has praised Mohammed Kudus after scoring his debut Premier League goal against Newcastle United on Sunday.

The Ghana international who was introduced in the second half of the game netted late as the Hammers recorded a 2-2 draw with the Magpies at the London Stadium.

Speaking after the game, Moyes praised the 23-year-old for his impact on the game following his introduction.

“For long periods in the second half, Newcastle were the better team and we were struggling to contain them at times,” the former Manchester United gaffer told the club website.

“I thought the substitutes today made a bit of a difference, especially Mo who gave us a different impetus and obviously then got us the equalizing goal as well, which helped us.

He added, “I’m quite pleased with a lot of bits of the performance, especially in the first half when we got in front and we defended well when we needed to.

“But I think we played a top side and the level of some of the teams in the Premier League at the moment is really, really high and Newcastle are one of those teams,” he said.

After the international break, Kudus and his side will travel to play Aston Villa at Villa Park on Sunday, October 22.

Meanwhile, the former Ajax star has been named in Ghana’s squad for the two international friendly games against the United States of America and Mexico this week.

