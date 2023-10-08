Ghana international, Ernest Nuamah has scored his first goal for French giants, Olympique Lyon on Sunday against Lorient.

The 19-year-old scored his first goal for goal for the French Ligue giants following his move from Danish side, FC Nordsjaelland during the summer transfer.

Eli Junior Kroupi broke the deadlock for the away side in the 16th minute.

However, five minutes later, Nuamah levelled his side up with a powerful shot.

Former Arsenal striker, Alexander Lacazette scored a brace in the 22nd and the 41st minute to end the first half 3-1 in favour of the home side.

After recess, Eli Junior Kroupi scored again in the 54th minute before Darlin Yongwa scored in the 79th minute to end the game 3-3 at the Groupama Stadium.

Olympique Lyon have been poor in the ongoing season and after 8 games played, Lyon are with just three points and sit 17th on the league log.

Nuamah and his side will hope to improve their performance when they host Clermont Foot in their next game fixture.