Teenager Lamine Yamal became the youngest goalscorer in La Liga history as Barcelona fought back from two goals down to earn a point against Granada.

Aged 16 years and 87 days old, Yamal kickstarted Barcelona’s comeback.

The visitors fell behind after just 17 seconds, with Bryan Zaragoza’s first-half double putting Granada in charge.

But, after Yamal scored in first half added time, Sergi Roberto eventually ended Granada’s resistance with five minutes remaining.

The point left Barcelona third, three points behind leaders Real Madrid and one behind second-placed Girona heading into the international break.

Remarkably, Xavi’s side fell behind after just 17 seconds when Granada won possession following kick-off and Bryan Zaragoza fired in past Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

Despite the visitors dominating in search of a response, Zaragoza doubled the advantage with an excellent solo goal on the break after 29 minutes.

Yamal’s tap-in from Joao Felix’s pass before the interval changed the complexion of the match but it took until the 85th minute for Roberto to find the equaliser, slotting in from Alejandro Balde’s assist.

Felix believed he had scored a dramatic late winner but his goal was ruled out for a marginal offside against Ferran Torres.