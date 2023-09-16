The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) has given an assurance that there will not be a coup d’état in the country.

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Vice Admiral Seth Amoama said the force has no interest in overthrowing any government.

He made these remarks in a meeting with the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) President, Albert Kwabena Dwumfour, aimed at strengthening the relationship between the military and the media.

This was after Mr Dwumfour raised concerns about recent coups in the sub-region.

“When you hear of coups and things like that, you should be assured that the Ghana Armed Forces we have today is not interested in leading governance,” the CDS assured.

The Chief of Defense Staff reiterated the importance of democratic processes and urged citizens to exercise their electoral power responsibly.

“After all, if we think that somebody in charge is not doing well, we have four years to use the power of the thumb, and I think that is what we should do,” he said.

This comes a few days after the National Democratic Congress (NDC) said it will not support any military adventurists to stage a coup d’état in the country.

NDC Chairman, Johnson Asiedu Nketia said the party and its members will protect Ghana’s Constitution.

According to him, the NDC is the architect of Ghana’s democratic consolidation and will not do anything to jeopardise its growth.

