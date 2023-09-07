The largest opposition political party in Ghana, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) says it will not support any military adventurists to stage a coup d’état in the country.

The National Chairman of the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, said the party and its members will protect the country’s constitution.

According to him, the NDC is the architect of Ghana’s democratic consolidation and will not do anything that will jeopardise its growth.

Speaking at an event organised by the party on Thursday, September 7, the former General Secretary of the party said coups are not the right channel for good governance.

“The happenings in the sub-region are not pleasant. Our perception is that opposition groups will always collaborate with military adventurists to stage coup d’état. But in Ghana, the story is different.”

“We in the opposition pride ourselves as the architects of this democratic consolidation, as the architects of the stability we are enjoying. We in the opposition are the architects. And so, we are ready to protect it and to protect the constitution we have signed into action,” he stated.

Meanwhile, Mr Asiedu Nketiah has also asked party members to work hard to enable the party to capture power from the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).

“Comrades, you are rising up today as patrons and the work you are going to do is daunting, but we trust that you will be able to live up to the challenge. There is no way you can constitute a governing team that will represent everybody, and we know there are shortcomings in this composition.

“But we are appealing to our party’s rank and file that this is a call to duty and not an honour. Wherever you are, you can find a way to help achieve the same purpose, whether you are sworn in today or not.”

The sub-region has been seeing a number of military takeovers. Some countries that have suffered such acts recently include but are not limited to Burkina Faso, Niger and Gabon.

The military cites misgoverning and corruption as the basis for their actions.

