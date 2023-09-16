Hearts of Oak coach, Martin Koopman has admitted that Real Tamale United (RTU) deserve their win.

The Phobians were hosted at the Aliu Mahama Stadium on Friday night in the matchday one.

However, Owusu Afriyie scored late as the home side secured all three important points.

Speaking after the game, Koopman said it was a good game and the home side deserves to take away the win.

“If you lose, you are always disappointed but I think it was a very nice game,” the Dutch gaffer said.

“In he first half, they (Real Tamale United) had a lot of chances so you cannot say they don’t deserve the win. It was the last seconds, they had a corner and they scored. I think overall, they deserve a win” he stated.

Koopman also assured that he has confidence in the team but they must work hard to win games.

“I think the overall was ok for me so let us go for the next game. We must work very hard as a young team but I have confidence. It was nice for them but not for us,” he added.

Hearts of Oak will hope to return to winning ways when they host Nsoatreman FC in the matchday two games at the Accra Sports Stadium next week.

