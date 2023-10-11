Four players have withdrawn from Black Stars squad ahead of the international friendly games against Mexico and the United States of America during the October international break.

Tariq Lamptey, Daniel Amartey, Alexander Djiku and Osman Bukari are the players who have pulled out of the fixtures due to respective injuries from the last game before the international break.

Lamptey was left out of Brighton and Hove Albion’s squad for their 2-2 game against Liverpool in the Premier League. Amartey was involved in Besiktas win over Istanbulspor in the Turkish top flight.

Bukari and Djiku also featured for their respective clubs over the weekend with the former hauled off in the 68th minute after sustaining a knock.

However, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has confirmed call-ups up to the trio of Kingsley Schindler, Stephan Ambrosius and Jerome Opoku who plays for Turkish side Basaksehir.

Schindler and Ambrosius are already in camp with the team in Charlotte while Opoku is expected to join the rest of the team on Wednesday ahead of the game.

Chris Hughton, who is the head coach of the side will use these two games to assess his team ahead of the FIFA 2026 World Cup qualifiers in November.

The Black Stars will hope to record a win as they hope to improve their performance ahead of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Ivory Coast and the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

