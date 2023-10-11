In a surprising turn of events, Nigerian Afrobeat musician, Davido, and his fiancée Chioma, have reportedly welcomed twins in the United States, according to multiple reports circulating on social media.

While the news has set the internet ablaze with excitement, the reports are yet to be officially confirmed by the couple.

The initial news of the twin’s arrival came via Evangelist Gospel Agochukwu on October 10, 2023, who shared the information through a Facebook chat with Davido on his church’s official page.

This revelation ignited a storm of reactions and well-wishes from fans and followers, eager to congratulate the couple on their growing family.

Adding to the speculation, music executive Ovie lent his voice to the claims in a post via X, declaring, “Confirmed. Davido and Chioma – Double blessings.”

This statement further fanned the flames of anticipation, but the couple themselves have not made any official announcement to validate these reports.

Davido, known for his chart-topping music and vibrant social media presence, had recently posted on his “X” page, stating, “Gonna be the best week of my life … Amen.” While this post could be related to personal or professional developments, fans have connected it to the rumoured arrival of the twins.

The couple’s journey to parenthood has not been without challenges. Tragically, they suffered the loss of their son, Ifeanyi, in a heartbreaking circumstance.

This potentially joyful news, if confirmed by the Adelekes, could bring renewed happiness and light to their lives. Social media has been inundated with congratulatory messages and well-wishes since the reports emerged.

Fans and the media remain in eager anticipation of an announcement that could bring immense joy to the couple and their supporters.

Until then, the world watches and waits for the confirmation of this exciting news from one of Nigeria’s most beloved music icons and his partner.

