A Kumasi Circuit Court has sentenced a 22-year-old house help who murdered his employer at Sokoban-Apaaso in yet another crime to 20 years imprisonment.

John Allister was convicted to 20 years each on two counts of stealing, but the sentence is to run concurrently.

The convict had pleaded guilty to stealing an amount of 167,000 Ghana cedis belonging to the owner of a hotel where he worked as a receptionist.

John Allister made headlines last month for allegedly stabbing to death his employer, six days after he got employed by 35-year-old Stella Osei, also known as Princess Afua Ahenkan.

With the help of accomplices, he sold his madam’s KIA Sportage vehicle after bolting with bags of rice, cooking oil, and other assorted items.

He used some of the proceeds to buy a Toyota Vitz car, with registration GS 3107-23.

But in the latest case, Allister faces two counts of stealing contrary to Section 124(1) of the Criminal Offences Act 1960, Act 29/60.

He is said to have bolted with his employer’s phone and withdrawn cash from her bank account using the mobile app on the phone.

The prosecution, led by ASP Stephen Ofori, prayed the court to sentence the accused, having earlier told the court that the tactics used by the accused had become the modus operandi of a section of the youth to gain access to their victims.

According to police prosecution, the accused in 2022 was employed as a hotel receptionist at Bantama after he followed up on an advertisement for a vacancy.

But after a month of working with the complainant, who is the owner of the hotel, the accused person surprisingly stopped going to work.

In July 2023, Allister returned to the complainant for the second time to seek employment.

The complainant allowed him to start work immediately because of their previous working relationship.

On August 6, 2023, the complainant gave her Infinix Note 8 mobile phone to the accused person to help her with some settings.

The accused person, however, bolted with the mobile phone; and went ahead to withdraw an amount of GH¢167,660 from the complainant’s Absa Bank account using a mobile app.

The complainant reported the matter to the police for investigations, and the accused person was arrested from his hideout in Accra.

Allister admitted to the offence and told police investigators how he spent the amount by using part to rent and furnish an apartment.

He appeared before the Circuit Court for the second time within a week, having pleaded guilty on his first appearance.

In her ruling, Vida Yeboah said she took into consideration the age of the convict and he has no prior issues with the law.

Quoting Exodus 21: 23 to 25 as a reference for her ruling, she said the punishment should be equal to the crime committed.

Mr Allister, in a quick reaction, knelt down in the box, admitting to his guilt but pleaded with the court for leniency.

Unfortunately for him, he was handcuffed and taken away by heavily armed policemen to begin a new life in prison.

Meanwhile, Allister is expected back at the Asokore Mampong District Court for the third time on October 17, 2023, to face murder charges with an accomplice, James Anokye, a 27-year old driver.