The Senior Research Fellow of the Institute for Democratic Governance, Dr. Kwesi Jonah, has described as unfortunate the “hooligans” comment made by the Governor of the Bank of Ghana (BoG), Dr. Ernest Addison about the #OccupyBoG demonstration.
He said he was surprised and taken aback when he heard the comments attributed to the Governor.
“Dr. Addison is a public figure and is somebody we all admire and respect and should behave in a calm and mature manner,” he told Ghanaian Times.
Dr. Jonah entreated the Governor to retract the comment.
The Minority on Tuesday embarked on a demonstration over the GH¢60.81 billion loss incurred by the BoG in 2022 and $250M allocated for a new headquarters.
Dr. Addison in an interview with an international business website, Central Banking, said the protest was “completely unnecessary”.
He has since faced backlash from Ghanaians for the “harsh” comment against tax-paying citizens.
