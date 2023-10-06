The Senior Research Fellow of the Institute for Democratic Governance, Dr. Kwesi Jonah, has described as unfortuna­te the “hooligans” comment made by the Governor of the Bank of Ghana (BoG), Dr. Ernest Addi­son about the #OccupyBoG demonstration.

He said he was sur­prised and taken aback when he heard the comments attributed to the Governor.

“Dr. Addison is a public figure and is somebody we all admire and respect and should behave in a calm and mature manner,” he told Ghanaian Times.

Dr. Jonah entreated the Governor to retract the comment.

The Minority on Tuesday em­barked on a demonstration over the GH¢60.81 billion loss incurred by the BoG in 2022 and $250M allocated for a new headquarters.

Dr. Addison in an interview with an international busi­ness website, Central Banking, said the protest was “completely unnecessary”.

He has since faced backlash from Ghanaians for the “harsh” comment against tax-paying citizens.

