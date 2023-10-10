Ghanaian businessman, Dr Daniel McKorley, has expressed interest in buying Premier League club, Nottingham Forest.

The Chief Executive Officer of the McDan Group of Companies said this on Monday at a Joy Thought Leadership seminar at the Labadi Beach Hotel.

The 52-year-old revealed Nottingham Forest is the only club he supports apart from Ghana Premier League club, Great Olympics.

“The only team I support in the world apart from Oly [Great Olympics] is Nottingham Forest,” Daniel McKorley said.

“I have been an ad supporter of Nottingham Forest when Nottingham was even in the third division. Why? Because I want to buy that team. I want to buy Nottingham Forest imagine with all this development going on.”

He adds that he hopes the investment in the local football system will yield results to the extent that more than half of the team will be made up of Ghanaians playing in the Premier League.

“McDan buys Nottingham Forest and every time you see about 60% of the players [in the team] from the English league are from Ghana.”

The Joy Sports and Joy Business Thought Leadership seminar was themed “Football Economy: Repurposing our approach to development, the Saudi Arabian experience”, bringing together experts to discuss how Ghana can leverage the Saudi Arabia example in developing its football industry.