Africa Education Watch (Eduwatch) has called on authorities to expedite the prosecution of culprits arrested for engaging in exam malpractices in this year’s West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

They requested for the outcome of the matter to be made public.

This follows the National Intelligence Bureau (NIB) and the Police busting hundreds of students with foreign materials, impersonators, and invigilators aiding in exam malpractice or cartels trading questions for various sums of money during the WASSCE examination.

Eduwatch in a statement issued on October 9, appreciated the swift investigations leading to the arrest of the culprits.

It however added that “a successful prosecution and publishing of outcomes is critical to building public and stakeholder confidence in the fight against examination malpractice and fraud.”

Eduwatch further entreated the Education Ministry to resource WAEC to recruit adequate non-Ghana Education Service (GES) external supervisors at every centre during every paper in order to reduce the growing incidents of exam centre fraud.

In the case where invigilators were denied entry to the centres in order to buy time for evidence consealing, Educatch condemned such practices.

According to the statement, “All school heads/owners cited by WAEC for preventing their monitors from entering in real time must be sanctioned by the GES and the National Schools Inspectorate Authority with outcomes published.”