Management of the University of Ghana (UG) has announced a review of the facility user fees for students for the 2020/2021 academic year.

The institution has directed students to pay the exact amount they paid for the previous academic year.

“After due consideration, management of the University of Ghana has decided to reverse the fees published for the 2020-2021 academic year,” the statement said.

The statement added: “The 2019-2020 fees will therefore be applied for the 2020-2021 academic year. The new fees for the 2020-2021 academic year will, therefore, be published at the UG website.”

This comes after a group of students in October 2020, gave the management of the institution a 14-day ultimatum to reverse their decisions to increase school fees for the 2020/2021 academic year.

According to a press release dated October 6, the group, Concerned Tertiary Students of GIJ (CTSG) has said it was determined to push for the reversal of the decision.

The group also said the 5% rise in school fees by management of the Ghana Institute of Journalism and the 12% increment by the University of Ghana, Legon is unacceptable as many of the students are struggling to meet the requirement.

