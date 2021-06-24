Over 20 students of Accra Academy are devastated after they lost all their belongings in a fire that ravaged their dormitory.

The fire which began at around 7:30 pm, Wednesday night is said to have started from the ironing room.

The Ghana National Fire Service which was at the scene to douse the flames told JoyNews, their investigation will soon unravel the cause of the fire.

Belongings of students including their trunks, chop boxes, beds and other valuables which may include money were totally destroyed in the fire.

There has been no casualty obecause the fire started at the time the students were at prep.

Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the fire service, Ellis Robinson Okoe gave says it was at about 19:46 pm when they got “a distress call that there was a fire outbreak at Accra Academy School.”

“When we got here, we realised five of the dormitories are on fire. As I speak with you now, we have been able to bring the fire under control. There are little pockets of fire that we want to extinguish totally before we leave here.

“We had to engage three of our fire engines to ensure that we bring the fire under control. We don’t have the cause of fire now so we will investigate and get the cause of fire,” he said.

For now, it is unclear how the students spent the night and what plans school authorities may have to help them recover.