Police have shot dead a robbery suspect on the Obuasi- Wamasi road in the Adansi Akrofoum district of the Ashanti region.

Reports indicate the incident occurred at about 5:30 am while personnel were on patrol duties in the area.

The District Chief Executive for Adansi Akrofoum, Jonas Maurice Woode, confirmed the incident to Adom News‘ Isaac Normanyo.

Mr Woode narrated the deceased was part of a gang who, but for the timely intervention of the Obuasi police personnel, would have robbed a passenger vehicle travelling on the stretch at that time.

He explained the robbers engaged the police in a gun battle during which one of their members was shot and killed.

The body has since been deposited at the mortuary for preservation, identification and autopsy.

Meanwhile, the Assembly member for Wamasi electoral area has commended the police for their act of bravery.