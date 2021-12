Two persons have been shot dead in a daylight robbery at Sawla in the Savannah Region.

The incident, according to reports, occurred on Thursday, December 9, 2021.

The robbers are said to have attacked a mobile money and phone shop at about 12:00 pm and made away with an undisclosed amount of money.

A group of irate youth decided to chase the robbers at the outskirts of the town but two were killed in the process.

The police have since commenced investigations into the incident.