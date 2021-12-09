The police say preliminary investigations have revealed that the accident which happened at Gindabuo on the Sawla Highway, was caused by sleep-driving.

This is according to the Savannah Regional Police Public Relations Officer (PRO), Inspector Agyekum Owusu.

“Preliminary investigations indicate that there was no dislocation on the vehicle at the time of the accident but the driver just veered off the road, it’s an indication that he was sleeping as a result of fatigue,” he disclosed in an interview on Accra-based 3FM.

The horrific incident claimed nine lives, leaving other passengers injured after a Wa-bound VIP Bus with registration number, GT 5693-16 rammed into a tree.

The PRO explained the driver was carrying 45 passengers from Accra but from Techiman to Bole, majority alighted, leaving 18 as at the time of the accident.

He noted the survivors, including the driver, are responding to treatment at the Wa Regional Hospital where the dead bodies have also been deposited awaiting identification.

Inspector Owusu indicated the driver once fit will be charged and made to face the law.

“We will charge him with negligently causing harm, dangerous driving, careless and inconsiderate driving, among others,” he stated.

Play the audio above: