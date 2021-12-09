The Black Stars of Ghana will play Algeria in an international friendly in Qatar ahead of their preparations towards the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) finals next year.

Algeria, ahead of the tournament in Cameroon, will camp in Doha, Qatar during which Les Verts are to play two games against The Gambia and Ghana.

The North African side, according to reports, will play the Scorpions on New Year’s Day.

The game against the Black Stars, if confirmed by the Ghana FA, is to come off on January 5.

The last time the two sides faced off was the 1-0 win for the Black Stars courtesy of a late Asamoah Gyan goal in the group stages of the 2015 Afcon in Gabon.

Ghana is in Group C of the 2021 Afcon alongside top-seeded Morocco, Gabon and Comoros.

The Black Stars will begin their quest for a first senior continental title since last winning it in 1982 against the Atlas Lions of Morocco at Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium in Yaoundé on Monday, January 10, 2022.

Ghana will stay in Yaoundé to take on the Panthers of Gabon on Friday, January 14 before making a trip to Garoua for their final game in Group C against debutants Comoros at Roumdé Adjia Stadium on Tuesday, January 18.

The four-time African champions will be seeking to end the 39 years trophy drought next year.