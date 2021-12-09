Gunmen have shot dead a Nollywood actress, Chiemeke Ngozi, at Boji Boji Owa in Delta State, Nigeria.

The actress was reportedly killed on Wednesday, December 8, 2021.

Sources say that they heard gunshots but before they could get to the scene, the hoodlums had fled.

The reason for the killing is yet to be established while the corpse has been deposited at a mortuary in the area.

The deceased, Chiemeke Ngozi

The state Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Bright Edafe, confirmed the killing of the actress who was also a POS operator.

ALSO READ:

He said, “the young woman was killed by unknown men but efforts are on to arrest the perpetrators.”